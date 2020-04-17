University of Montevallo to give students affected by COVID-19 financial support

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Montevallo has begun taking steps to provide financial support to students who have bee affected by the global coronavirus pandemic.

The university announced earlier this month that they had planned to reimburse students for unused housing and meal plans. They say the refunds are now being distributed out.

UM has also started distributing a $1.2 million federal emergency fund to students who have endured hardships from the virus.

After students were required to leave campus because of the pandemic, UM also established the COVID-19 Student Relief Fund, which they say has provided limited emergency financial support to students who have been unable to meet essential expenses.

“We are immensely grateful to all of those in the UM family who worked diligently to facilitate access to this funding for direct distribution to our students,” said President Dr. John W. Stewart III. “We are especially grateful to our congressional delegation and their staff for their help and support at this time.”

