University of Alabama reinstates mask mandate

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — When University of Alabama students return for spring semester classes next week they will be required to wear face masks. UA officials hope the mask mandate will stop the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

UA student Vanessa Thraen supports the mask mandate and was wearing her mask Tuesday morning at the Ferguson Center.

“I am wearing a mask because I want to walk in my graduation,” she said. “I think that there are so many people whose immune systems are compromised, and I think it’s just the least we can all do to help keep the numbers down and I don’t think it’s a big deal to wear a mask in the classroom I think it’s easy.”

When classes begin all students will be required to wear a mask in academic buildings, classrooms and health care facilities. Dr. Richard Friend, the dean of the College of Health Sciences, says the mask mandate was an easy decision.

“We felt is necessary to continue what we did last fall, which is mandating masks in classrooms, academic buildings and healthcare facilities,” Friend said. “We are also seeing that boosters really do work in preventing infections.”

UA student Banks Mitchell is hoping the masks will make a difference and will protect students from COVID.

“They are trying to keep us safe, I think it will work to some extent but I don’t know how effective it will be as far as the student body goes, Mitchell said. “Maybe it will work, maybe it won’t, but they have the right intensions at least.”

Spring semester classes at UA start Jan. 12.