University of Alabama extends mask mandate through Oct. 1

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama has extended its mask mandate through Oct. 1.

According to an email sent to students and shared with CBS 42, facial coverings are required inside all non-residential buildings on campus regardless of one’s vaccination status. The email specifies that this includes all classrooms and academic buildings as well as on-campus transportation.

The email also outlined the following limited exceptions:

In office workspaces when distanced

When alone in offices and private workspaces

In residence hall rooms

In residential common areas when distanced

While actively eating or drinking (in dining venues – while seated at a table)

While actively exercising

When teaching, if distanced and behind plexiglass

The policy updates go into effect Sept. 2. To review UA’s policies and plans regarding COVID-19, click here.