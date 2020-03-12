University of Alabama classes going online in response to COVID-19 threat

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama classes will be conducted online as a result of the growing coronavirus (COVID-19) threat.

The following was posted on the university’s web site:

Based on recent developments, discussions with leadership on our campuses and with other institutions, and advice of the University of Alabama System Task Force, we are making immediate preparations to transition to on-line or alternate instruction for all academic courses to protect the health and safety of our communities. This policy will be re-evaluated on or before Monday, April 6, 2020.

Each campus will keep faculty, staff and students updated electronically on individualized plans, timelines and specific changes.

The University of Alabama (UA) and the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) are scheduled for Spring Break next week (March 16-20). UA’s and UAB’s Spring Break will be extended through at least March 24. Each campus will notify students, faculty and staff when the semester will resume. The University of Alabama in Huntsville will begin the transition to online instruction Monday, March 16, and UAH’s Spring Break will remain the week of March 30-April 3. Following Spring Break, UA System students should not return to campus and will continue their course work via distance learning subject to the following limited exceptions: (a) international or other students who do not have alternative accommodations; (b) students from areas without high-speed internet or other means of receiving remote instruction; and (c) students with exceptional hardships, or academic, employment, clinical or research requirements that should be reviewed by the respective campuses on a case-by-case basis. Arrangements will be made by the campuses to ensure any students remaining on campus have access to essential services. The UA System’s restriction on ALL non-essential international and domestic travel remains in place. All non-essential University meetings, gatherings and events are cancelled. Faculty, staff and students abroad and in international affiliated programs sponsored by third parties should contact their program administrators for information and further guidance. These policies will be updated as circumstances require. These policies will be updated as circumstances require.

