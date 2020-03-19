1  of  24
Closings
Uber Eats waiving delivery fees during COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Uber Eats is waiving delivery fees for more than 100,000 independently-owned restaurants across the United States and Canada.

The company says the move is an attempt to help restaurants get through the coronavirus pandemic. This comes as many cities have restricted restaurant and bar hours, and public health officials recommend “social distancing”.

Uber Eats also announced it’s pledging more than 300,000 free meals to health care workers and for other relief efforts.

The company will also coordinate with local and state governments for that.

