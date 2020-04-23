UAB warns about rise of domestic violence during COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In Thursday’s UAB’s medical messaging, doctors are addressing the rise in domestic violence-related calls during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Patricia Speck, a domestic violence prevention specialist at UAB, said one in four women and one in seven men will experience intimate partner violence during the pandemic. She said this is because of the inability to leave our homes, as well as the increased stress of financial instability.

“During pandemics, families go through stressful times and without the skills necessary to manage the stress or the support to relieve the stress and produce a plan, we begin to see family structures disintegrate,” Speck said.

Speck said that stress combined with more people staying at home is also a major factor.

“It is because of the inability to escape these homes and stress goes up because jobs are lost, alcoholism increases,” she said. “The calls in Birmingham may have seen a 50% increase recently.”

Speck also says she wants victims to know they have options available to them such as national hotlines and local organizations like Birmingham’s One Place. you can call the domestic violence hotline any time at 1-800-799-safe.

