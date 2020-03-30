UAB to test possible coronavirus vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham will begin working with a biopharmaceutical company in order to test a potential vaccine to the novel coronavirus.

UAB will be teaming up with Altimmune, Inc. that has developed the potential vaccine after COVID-19 was announced as a global pandemic.

Altimmune has experience in creating intranasal vaccines, including ones used to treat the flu and inhalation anthrax.

“We are eager to collaborate with Altimmune on this important project,” said Dr. Frances E. Lund, the Chair for the UAB Department of Microbiology. “The expertise and infrastructure at UAB will be invaluable to the rapid progression of this vaccine into clinical studies.”

The vaccine, AdCOVID, is expected to begin trial testing in Q2 of this year and the testing will last one to two months, according to UAB. Six labs at UAB will be collaborating on the testing.

