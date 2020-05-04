UAB to furlough university staff, reduce hospital staff salaries due to COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham and UAB Medicine have announced they will be implementing new strategies to help reduce expenses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The university announced they will be temporarily furloughing staff who are unable to work “effectively” off-campus during the current distance learning work model. In a statement from UAB, they said approximately 325 employees would be furloughed from May 10 through July 31.

UAB Medicine will be reducing the salaries of clinical faculty and staff. The salary reductions are also being applied to those in leadership roles at both the hospital and university.

“COVID-19 will not stop UAB from providing a world-class education to our students and working to solve the most pressing problems facing humanity,” university President Ray L. Watts said. “In fact, our infectious diseases specialists and researchers are on the frontlines of the fight to combat this pandemic. We’re doing everything we can to maintain the financial stability of the university, minimize disruption for our people and continue delivering on our mission to serve all citizens of Alabama.”

UAB Medicine has said they could experience a $230 million budget shortfall by the end of September. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, both the hospital and university has partnered with the University of Alabama Systems to limit the travel, hiring and discretionary spending at UAB.

The hospital says that employees who are hourly and make $15/hour or less or are salaried and make $31,200 or less a year will not face any reduction in salary. Senior leaders will have their salaries reduced by 10% and members of the health system executive cabinet will have a 15% reduction.

UAB is asking for financial support during the pandemic. If you would like to donate to the UAB Benevolent Fund, click here.

