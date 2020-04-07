UAB police officer in ICU after testing positive for COVID-19, wife says

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A police officer for the University of Alabama at Birmingham is in stable but critical condition right now after testing positive for the coronavirus, his wife tells CBS 42.

Sgt. Parnell Guyton, 47, was taken to UAB hospital last week after suffering from flu-like symptoms and was tested for COVID-19 and then received a positive test back.

Sgt. Parnell Guyton’s wife, Fekisha Vaughan Guyton, says that her husband is a 16-year veteran with UAB PD and has been employed by UAB since 1997.

Fekisha Vaughan Guyton is asking everyone to pray for her husband to make a full recovery and return home to her and their 7-year-old son.

LATEST POSTS