UAB Pathology labs to start testing for COVID-19 by end of week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Department of Pathology says they will soon be able to test Alabamians for COVID-19 by the end of the week.

UAB has been working with Children’s of Alabama to increase the number of testing capabilities as the state continues to be limited by the number of tests being administered.

UAB Pathology professor Dr. Sixto Leal is spearheading the effort and says the extra help will be able to increase the number of people tested by eight times after a few weeks.

“This test should be available by the end of this week and will allow us to begin processing 100 tests per day,” Dr. Leal said. “We will be testing primarily priority in-patients at UAB Hospital so we can preserve negative pressure rooms. Within three to four weeks, we hope to have 800 tests per day.”

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) says that UAB’s testing will also have the ability to work directly with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) instead of waiting for guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

LATEST POSTS