UAB now offering COVID-19 vaccine for kids, adolescences

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama Birmingham will be offering COVID-19 vaccines for children age 5 and up starting on Thursday.

As of Nov. 11, UAB Medicine will be holding vaccination clinics at the Hoover Met and UAB Injection Clinic locations.

“The burden extends beyond case counts,” said David Kimberlin, M.D., co-director of the UAB Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases.

“Because of this virus, school is interrupted, which means learning is interrupted. Lives are disrupted, which means families must make difficult decisions that they shouldn’t have to make. Vaccination is the key to eliminating the interruptions and making sure our children are in school receiving the social and emotional development they need.”

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices reported last week that children ages 5-11 have experienced 1.9 million cases of COVID-19 and 8,300 hospitalizations in the United States. Of those, 2,316 have had Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children and 94 have died.

The Hoover Met location will be drive-through clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The UAB Injection Clinic will be open from Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments are encourage and can be registered by clicking here or calling 205-975-1881.