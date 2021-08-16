UAB Medicine: 20 vaccinated, 149 unvaccinated patients hospitalized with COVID-19

Carolina Martinez spent over two months in a hospital battling COVID-19 while pregnant. (Courtesy of Carolina Martinez)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Medicine reports they currently have 169 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across the greater Birmingham area.

According to a post on their Facebook page Monday morning, 20 of the patients with COVID-19 are vaccinated against the disease while 149 are not vaccinated.

