UAB implements ‘work from home’ amid coronavirus outbreak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Amid the coronavirus outbreak and the growing number of cases in Alabama, the University of Alabama at Birmingham is limiting the number of people on its campus.

UAB is implementing a limited business model to encourage social distancing and discourage the spread of COVID-19 while maintaining critical functions of our university.

The full statement is below:

UAB is implementing a limited business model to encourage social distancing and discourage the spread of COVID-19 while maintaining critical functions of our university. UAB is working to minimize the volume of people on campus to protect the health and safety of students, employees, patients and our community. For a two-week period starting this week, only essential employees should come to campus, with others working from home or not working. More information is available at www.uab.edu/coronavirus. Early data suggests a limited business model may reduce the presence of on-site university employees by as much as 75 percent while maintaining functions critical to the UAB mission. UAB Hospital never closes and continues to prepare to safely isolate and care for COVID-19 patients.

LATEST POSTS