UAB employees who had been furloughed due to the COVID-19 pandemic returning to work Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two months after UAB announced furloughs affecting some 325 employees to cut costs, the school announced that all employees who were on leave would be back to work by Monday.

Back in May, UAB announced temporary furloughs to cut down on costs that had been brought on due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The furloughs ran from May 10 to Friday.

According to media relations specialist Bob Shepard, UAB will still have employees working from home due to safety concerns. In addition, the employees in UAB’s medical department who previously had their pay cut would now have it restored and would get back what they lost in cuts.

