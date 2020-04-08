UAB Blazer Kitchen serving meals to employees, students and patients amid COVID-19 outbreak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s on-campus food bank, “Blazer Kitchen,” is continuing to feed employees, students and patients during the COVID-19 crisis.

Blazer Kitchen is distributing pre-packaged bags of food, including canned fruits, vegetables and shelf-stable milk, meat and fish, rice, pasta and cereals, ready-made meals and more.

Since March 18, nearly 200 shoppers have shopped at Blazer Kitchen. That is more than 6,100 pounds of groceries, or about 5,100 meals, according to Lisa Higginbotham, manager of the UAB Benevolent Fund, which operates Blazer Kitchen.

“To help ensure employees and their families have sufficient food, Blazer Kitchen will provide pre-packed bags via drive-through,” Higginbotham said. “We know that, during the COVID-19 crisis, you need us more, not less, and we are committed to being there for you and our entire UAB family.”

Click here to donate to the UAB Benevolent Fund, which operates Blazer Kitchen.