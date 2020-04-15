UAB and Birmingham City Schools offering “drive-in” wifi for students

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama at Birmingham and Birmingham City Schools are teaming up to offer “drive in” WiFi for students during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Students can now access free WiFi during school closures in a parking lot on UAB’s campus.

It will be available Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. in the UAB express lot four.

It is located on 5th Avenue South and 10th Street South.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES