UAB and Birmingham City Schools offering “drive-in” wifi for students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama at Birmingham and Birmingham City Schools are teaming up to offer “drive in” WiFi for students during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Students can now access free WiFi during school closures in a parking lot on UAB’s campus.
It will be available Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. in the UAB express lot four.
It is located on 5th Avenue South and 10th Street South.
