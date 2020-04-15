UAB and Birmingham City Schools offering “drive-in” wifi for students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama at Birmingham and Birmingham City Schools are teaming up to offer “drive in” WiFi for students during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Students can now access free WiFi during school closures in a parking lot on UAB’s campus.

It will be available Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. in the UAB express lot four.

It is located on 5th Avenue South and 10th Street South.

