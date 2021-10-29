UA to lift mask requirement for vaccinated individuals Nov. 5

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama announced it will be lifting its face covering requirement on Nov. 5 for only vaccinated individuals on campus.

Masks will still be required for the following groups:

  • Those who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 while indoors, in crowded outdoor settings or during outdoor activities that involves being in close contact with other unvaccinated individuals.
  • All individuals in patient clinical-care settings
  • All individuals in Crimson Ride buses

Those who are unvaccinated, however, will not be required to wear a face covering when eating or drinking, when alone in an office with a closed door, exercising or inside a residence hall room.

The new ordinance will remain in place until further notice. More information can be found by clicking here.

