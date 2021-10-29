UA to lift mask requirement for vaccinated individuals Nov. 5

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama announced it will be lifting its face covering requirement on Nov. 5 for only vaccinated individuals on campus.

Masks will still be required for the following groups:

Those who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 while indoors, in crowded outdoor settings or during outdoor activities that involves being in close contact with other unvaccinated individuals.

All individuals in patient clinical-care settings

All individuals in Crimson Ride buses

Consistent with Executive Order 14042 and accompanying guidance from the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force, effective Nov. 5, 2021, face coverings will no longer be required for fully vaccinated individuals in most UA facilities.

Those who are unvaccinated, however, will not be required to wear a face covering when eating or drinking, when alone in an office with a closed door, exercising or inside a residence hall room.

The new ordinance will remain in place until further notice. More information can be found by clicking here.