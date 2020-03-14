UA students trying to decide what to do after classes moved online

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands of University of Alabama students are heading out of town for spring break and the university will soon switch from classroom instruction to online classes due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Allie Long is a junior at UA from Baltimore, Md. After her spring break is over she is not returning to campus but will instead stay at home with her parents to do online classes.

“I am going home, I’m going to the beach for two weeks then after that I am going back to Maryland,” Long said. “I am doing this because my parents want me home and they are worried and I haven’t been home since Christmas so I thought I might as well go back.”

Student Carolyn Chambliss says it was a good idea when the UA system made the decision to go to online instruction on Thursday.

“I think overall it was just a good decision to do because some students are more worried than others,” she said. “And with those worried students, they have the opportunity to go home where they feel safe and can also get their education and continue the school year.”

Some business owners in Tuscaloosa think students not coming back after the break to campus will negatively impact them. Net Mengumpun is the general manager at Surin on the strip, he says it’s going to hurt his profits.

“After spring break the students not coming back they have to do on-line classes at home so it’s going to hurt the business,” Mengumpun said. “We are not totally sure how this will play out, we hope our regular customers will still come and give us good business.”

Long and her friends are excited to spend the break at the beach but she says it’s sad to leave campus.

“This is it, I know it’s sad and we are saying bye to the house and saying by to all our friends and we are packing up and getting out of here,” she said.

The University of Alabama is expected to begin online class instruction March 30.

