UA offering students $20 in Bama Cash to get vaccinated

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama has announced it will be rewarding students $20 in Bama Cash if they get vaccinated before Aug. 28.

All students are eligible for the offer as long as they are currently enrolled in the fall of 2021 semester and have gotten at least their first dose.

You must upload your proof of vaccination by clicking here to receive the $20. If you received your vaccine elsewhere, you’re asked to also complete this form.

If you have received your first dose and still need your second, you can schedule an appointment on UA’s campus by calling 205-348-1471.