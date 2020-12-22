UA nursing students have special opportunity with new COVID-19 vaccine

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)– Many nursing students at the University of Alabama are used to giving out vaccines each year, but a new opportunity is available to them this time around.

A majority of these students complete their clinicals and work at the DCH Regional Medical Center. With nearly 3,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arriving last week, these students now have the option to volunteer and help administer the vaccine at designated areas at DCH.

One nursing student is ready to help and looks at this as an opportunity for crucial experience.

“As a nursing student at the University of Alabama, I have the opportunity to sign up to be able to actually give the COVID vaccine,” Jennifer Pearson explained.

Not only is Pearson presented with the opportunity of administering the vaccine, she has the opportunity to get the shot herself, considering she is a crucial part of the hospital staff.

“We had a survey that we filled out a few weeks ago just asking if we would be willing to get it; so like yes, no, or undecided and that was just to gage our interest in it as employees,” she said.

Right now, there are specific people who have the priority of receiving the vaccine right now.

“They said it was for all hospital employees and then the elderly,” Pearson explained.

Right now, the vaccination is voluntary, but nurses are getting the learning opportunity to administer it and be part of history in Tuscaloosa.