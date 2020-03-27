UA international students unable to go back home due to COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama will finish the rest of the spring semester online. But many international students are still in the city unable to go home.



Greta Szilvasi is from Hungary and is stuck in Tuscaloosa but she misses her family in Europe. Because of the travel ban, she wasn’t able to travel home.

“Right now, I don’t even know when I can go back home,” Szilvasi said. “Of course I miss them so much but I feel this is the best for now. We are just waiting and see and watching the news to see how things are going.”

Szilvasi says she is trying to stay busy reading, doing studies online and cooking in her kitchen because there is not much to do on campus because school was shut down.

“Every restaurant is closed, or they only have food for delivery or take away,” she said. “I like watching home work out videos, or playing board games or watching tv. I am making YouTube videos and talking to my friends on the phone a lot.”

The UA student is hoping she will be able to travel back home later this summer.

