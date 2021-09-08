Tuskegee University to limit attendance at home games, require negative COVID-19 test

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuskegee University announced Wednesday that attendance will be limited at home games for all sporting events.

University president Dr. Charlotte P. Morris gave an update on the school’s response to COVID-19 in an announcement Wednesday. In the announcement, Morris outlined new policies regarding the school’s response to the recent surge of cases in the state.

“Attendance at home games for all intercollegiate sporting events occurring this semester will be limited to currently enrolled students, faculty, staff, and a designated contingent group from visiting teams,” Morris stated. Limits will begin immediately and include their upcoming Homecoming game.

In addition to limited attendance, students, faculty and staff who attend must show proof of a negative COVID-19 (PCR) test that is has been conducted no more than 7 days before the event.

“I want to thank all of you who are remaining diligent in your efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 by first and foremost, getting vaccinated, social distancing, wearing a mask, avoiding unnecessary gatherings, and engaging in less risky behaviors. Please remain vigilant in your efforts to keep our campus safe,” Morris concluded.

For more information on the university’s response to COVID-19, visit their dashboard here.