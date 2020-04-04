Tuscaloosa store wants to deliver alcohol to people’s doors

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Many businesses have been struggling in Tuscaloosa as a result of the coronavirus emergency and 24-hour curfew set in place by Mayor Walt Maddox.

Dan Robinson says his sales have dropped roughly 50% in recent weeks. He is the owner of Cravings specialty grocery store in downtown Tuscaloosa.

The business sells all sorts of craft beer, wine and a wide variety of foods. Robinson wants lawmakers in Montgomery to allow him to deliver wine and beer along with food to his customers at home.

“We are just asking for something temporary with the same policy as the curbside right now,” Robinson said. “If somehow we could please do local deliveries of beer and wine I think it could drastically help those of us who are still open and are trying to stay open.”

Dean Argo says state law Title 28 Code of Alabama prohibits alcohol delivery or shipment to a private residence. Argo is the Manager of Government Communications at the Alabama ABC Board in Montgomery.

“The Alabama ABC Board recently enacted an emergency rule that gives on-premise licensees some flexibility in selling alcohol with ‘to go’ orders,” Argo said. “However, ABC Board rules, regulations and emergency rules do not and cannot override state law. The Alabama Legislature has several pieces of legislation pending that would allow limited delivery. It is not clear if or when the legislature will take up these bills.”

Dan Robinson is hoping the policies will change.

“I think if we could deliver right now especially temporarily while this is all going on, I think we could an additional ten to twenty orders a day going out the door,” he said.

Cravings customers currently can pick up food curbside at the business on University Boulevard. Since it’s a grocery store customers can also come inside to make purchases.

