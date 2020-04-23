Tuscaloosa restaurants, Habitat for Humanity team up to feed those in need

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Three Tuscaloosa restaurants are teaming up with Habitat for Humanity in Tuscaloosa to feed dozens of Habitat homeowners who are struggling due to COVID-19.

Chucks Fish, the Five Bar and Southern Ale House are providing meals and delivering the food to 75 families in Alberta and the west side of Tuscaloosa.

Markedia Wells says this is a wonderful thing being done to help her family. She has two children and works at Stillman College but is now working remotely from home.

“I have two children here so I am having to cook every single day along with my regular work schedule and then provide breakfast lunch and dinner,” Wells said. “So this food is a relief for me having to work so hard.”

Tuscaloosa Habitat for Humanity Director Ellen Potts says more than 80% of Habitat homeowners are in the workforce but many have lost full-time jobs as a result of the coronavirus.

“We know that so many people in our community are struggling but we are so grateful to our community partners like our Chuck’s Fish amily of restaurants and Southern Ale House for helping to feed some of our homeowners in need.”

Potts tells CBS 42 the restaurants will continue to deliver meals during the COVID-19 crisis as needed.

