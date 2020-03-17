Tuscaloosa residents now can be tested for COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Residents in Tuscaloosa now have a place they can go to get tested for the Coronavirus.

DCH Health System set up a drive-thru remote screening facility Monday morning. DCH spokesperson Andy North says this is going to help lots of people.

“What we are doing there is, for individuals who are symptomatic, we are having them come through a line and stay in their cars, they will pull up to a tent and talk to a provider and the provider will ask them a series of questions,” North said.

The screening services will be offered from between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. seven days a week. People who think they may have been infected can pull up to the facility and talk with a healthcare provider from their vehicle who will then begin a verbal and visual screening.

Mayor Walt Maddox stopped by the facility and says he is glad his community can now be tested.

“You know we’ve been on this early, and I think today shows what preparation does for a community,” Mayor Maddox said. “This gives citizens who were concerned the knowledge to know whether they are sick or not and if they are sick it gives us the ability to treat them so we can mitigate the effects.”

DCH officials say test results could take up to five days to get results. The screening facility is located in a large parking area west of Dr. Edward Hillard Drive on the Regional Medical Center campus near the DCH laundry facility.

