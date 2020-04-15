Tuscaloosa PD using helicopters to enforce social distancing

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Tuscaloosa are taking new steps to make sure city residents are practicing six feet of social distancing during the COVID-19 emergency.

Lt. Chris James says more helicopters are flying patrol over the city to keep an eye on what’s going on down below.

“If we see a large crowd or gathering that we think does not need to be assembled. Lots of times we will get lower and circle hoping they will get the hint,” Lt. James said. “Otherwise we will call the ground unit to go to disperse them.”

Lt. James says the helicopters are flying above area parks where people are known to gather in large groups. Emily Jones and her husband support the helicopter patrols.

“I understand what they are doing and I think it is good,” Jones said. “And I think people need to understand the significance of it and stay at home and do the best they can so we can move on.”

Lt. James says folks could be given a citation if they don’t obey the law.

“The ground units can write tickets for this but that’s not what we want to do,” he said. “We just want to make sure people do everything they need to do to make sure our city stays safe.”

A police ticket could cost $500, and people could face up to 180 days in jail if found guilty.

