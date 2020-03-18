1  of  24
Tuscaloosa PD closing 3 precincts to public due to COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department has announced they will be closing their east, west and downtown precincts as a response to the spreading of coronavirus.

TPD says that their headquarters will remain open.

Even though the public will not be allowed to enter, the precincts will still be fully operational. Their goal is to limit officers’ exposure to the virus while maximizing the number of officers on patrol.

Residents who need to file reports with TPD can call (205) 349-2121 and an officer will meet them in the parking lot of a precinct. Emergencies should still be reported by calling 911.

