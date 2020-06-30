Tuscaloosa fire chief: Students attended parties despite knowing they had COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Students in Tuscaloosa who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been attending parties in the city and county, which may have led to an increase in cases, according to the Tuscaloosa fire chief.

In a City Council meeting Tuesday, Chief Randy Smith said that the department has seen a lot more parties in the past few weeks where people with known positive tests still attended.

“We thought that was kind of a rumor at first, we did some additional research and not only did the doctor’s offices help confirm it but the state also had the same information,” Smith said.

No other information has been released at this time.

You can watch the City Council meeting below. Chief Smith begins discussing the parties at 18:04.

