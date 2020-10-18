Tuscaloosa City Schools moving to 4-day a week in-person classes

For students who did not choose the full year virtual option in Tuscaloosa City Schools — they will return to in-person instruction starting Monday.

The system previously confirmed a positive Covid-19 diagnosis for superintendent, Mike Daria, who is now “feeling fine” and isolating at home — according to the school system.

Daria says the TCS will use four-day week in person instruction. Fridays will be for virtual learning starting October 23rd.

Schools will use the time on Fridays for deeper cleaning to help protect students and staff. Daria says this decision will be revisited for the second semester.

