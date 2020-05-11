Tuscaloosa bar ready to open up after nearly 2 months of being closed due to COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — This is the day many restaurants and bars in Tuscaloosa have been waiting for.

Bradley Wyatt is the owner of the Copper Top Bar. He says he is ready to get back to business.

“It’s good, it means a lot, and I know we’ve got to take this thing in stages. But we are glad to be open to get a little bit of income,” Wyatt said. “It’s just good that we are open right now.”

Wyatt says its been nearly eight weeks since his bar was open. Today, his employees spent the morning unloading boxes of beer and wiping down the bar tops to clean germs and protect his customers.

“We just hope things get back to normal and I know we have to take it one step at a time but we want it back to normal and put it behind us,” Wyatt said. “We want to have 100% occupancy and we want to get live music back we used to have music. So today we are getting everything cleaned up and ready.”

The Copper Top now has 15 workers on staff. The business will operate Monday through Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. As part of Gov. Ivey’s order, bars may open with limited table seating and there must be six feet between tables.

