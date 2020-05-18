Trump administration issues guidance on safely re-opening nursing homes

WASHINGTON (WIAT) — Under the leadership of President Trump, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced new guidance for state and local officials to ensure the safe reopening of nursing homes across the country.

The guidance released today is part of President Trump’s Guidelines for Opening Up America Again. It details critical steps nursing homes and communities should take prior to relaxing restrictions implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This included rigorous infection prevention and control, adequate testing, and surveillance.

Because of the vulnerable nature of nursing homes, it requires aggressive efforts to limit COVID-19 exposure and to prevent the spread within facilities. The recommendations issued in Trump’s guide would also help states and nursing homes reunite families with their loved ones in a safe, phased manner.

“Coronavirus has had a devastating impact on nursing homes, and as we reopen America, we want to make sure we are doing everything we can to protect our most vulnerable citizens. Our focus continues to be the safety and quality of life of nursing home residents and while we are not at a point where nursing homes can safely open up, we want to make sure communities have a plan in place when they are ready to reopen.” Seema Verma, CMS Administrator

CMS is recommending that nursing homes do not advance through any phases of reopening or relax any restrictions until all residents and staff have received results from a baseline test. In addition, CMS recommends that state survey agencies inspect nursing homes that experienced a significant COVID-19 outbreak prior to reopening. Finally, CMS recommends that nursing homes remain in the current state of highest restriction even when a community begins to relax restrictions for other businesses, and should be among the last to reopen within the community, to ensure the safety of the elderly residents.

Nursing homes may receive visitors during phase three, which is when there has been a sustained decrease in COVID-19 cases. Visitors must be screened and wear a cloth face covering at all times.

