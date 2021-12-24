Travelers feel comfortable hitting the skies despite Omicron variant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – As the state of Alabama continues to report thousands of new cases per day, people are still hitting the roads and the skies to see friends and family on Christmas.

“We’re excited. We haven’t been back for two or three years since we’ve been pretty much quarantined and trying to reduce our travel,” one woman told CBS 42.

CBS 42 caught up with several travelers at the Birmingham International Airport on Christmas Eve to ask people if they feel safe traveling. They say while it’s concerning to see cases spike again, they feel safe.

“We’re both vaccinated and everything. So, I feel comfortable,” Malone Kaak said.

“You know, wear a mask when you can. Especially if you’re not vaccinated,” Kaak said.

Some say they even got the COVID booster shot recently for the extra protection.

“It’s so important. So important. We just got our boosters. So, I would recommend to everybody go ahead and do it,” a woman said.

“Science is the key. It says it all, right?” one man said.

Experts continue to urge people to wear masks indoors, wash hands frequently, and get vaccinated as soon as possible. Many believe this is just the beginning of the winter surge.