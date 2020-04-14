Transport Solutions donates 300 lunches to hospitals in Montgomery, Prattville areas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — In support of the hard work healthcare providers are putting forth to fight COVID-18, Information Transport Solutions (ITC) donated 300 lunches to hospitals in Montgomery and Prattville areas.

The lunch donations went to the staff of Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery and Prattville Baptist Hospital. Chappy’s Deli delivered 150 lunches to each location. Hospital staff at both Baptist Hospital locations expressed their sincere gratitude for the donations.

Quincy Minor, President of ITS, said the delivery was a thank you for their hard work.

“We give back to our community in any way possible so helping and supporting those who are fighting this pandemic on a daily basis is important. Our healthcare providers are working around the clock to care for our community and for that, we say thank you,” Minor said.