Thompson High School Seniors Honored

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — Thompson High School in Alabaster is honoring its seniors.

Friday would have been the Parade of Graduates for the seniors, but because of COVID-19 that had to be canceled.

So administrators placed photos of the graduating class around campus, so students and their loved ones could drive through.

Senior Cameron McClinton said this was an opportunity to look back on his time at Thompson.

“I wanted to see the campus one last time before going to school,” said McClinton. “It was a fun year while it lasted. Just coming out here to see the classmates, kind of teared me up a little. The year had come to an abrupt end, but it was fun-really fun seeing everyone.”

Principal Wesley Hester said this was way for the school to do something special for the Class of 2020.

“We just wanted them to have something extra special from our school and our school system as a memento as they start to prepare for the future,” said Hester.

The principal says they are still working to have a prom and traditional graduation ceremony sometime this summer.

LATEST POSTS