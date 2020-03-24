‘The Great American Takeout’ launches to support restaurants

Medium shot of a paper food bag on a table while a chef cutting meat with a cleaver in background

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – As restaurants struggle to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, many chains and local restaurants remain open for carryout and curbside pickup only to keep their staff employed.

The coronavirus poses a significant threat to the future of an industry that employs more than 15 million Americans, according to the National Restaurant Association. In Birmingham, local restaurants like Mile End Deli near Railroad Park and Babalu in the Lakeview district have already permanently closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Coalition of Restaurants is rallying together to ask for the support of their guests for help as restaurant employees work to keep your favorite dinner spots open.

On March 24, restaurants around the nation are asking everyone in America to show their support for the restaurant industry and incredible employees by joining #TheGreatAmericanTakeout and eating at least one delivery or pickup meal.

Chicken Salad Chick, Champy’s in Alabaster, and many more are excited about Tuesday’s rally to support restaurant staff members. Many restaurants are offering discounts and free delivery through food delivery apps to help customers out while abiding by social distancing guidelines.