Texas brewery hosting mobile COVID-19 clinic, giving free case of beer to anyone who gets vaccinated

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A brewery in Texas is hoping to give residents yet another good reason to get the vaccine.

Thirsty Planet Brewing Company in Austin is giving a free case of beer to anyone who gets the COVID-19 vaccine at its headquarters on Saturday. The brewery is partnering with Livingston Med Lab, an operator of mobile clinics in Texas, to give out the shots.

Those interested in getting vaccinated — along with 24 free beers — are encouraged to register online for a spot. Those having trouble with the online registration portal can also show up on Saturday between 2–6 p.m. to see about availability for extra doses, an operations manager for Thirsty Planet confirmed.

Visitors who get vaccinated at Thirsty Planet will also be allowed to choose a case of beer from three varieties: Thirsty Goat Amber Ale, Buckethead IPA and Spot On Pils. There’s also the option of mixing and matching six-packs if supplies allow, according to the brewery.

A manager for Thirsty Planet says the goal, quite simply, is to encourage as many people as possible to get the shot.

He also had a simple message for those in the community: “Come get vaccinated.”

Earlier this week, Austin Public Health officials announced further incentives for vaccines, including $100 in H-E-B gift cards, or $50 at each round, for receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at an APH event and completing two exit surveys.