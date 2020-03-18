Tarrant Elementary student has confirmed COVID-19 infection, Tarrant BOE says

TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — A parent notified the Tarrant City Board of Education that their child, a student at Tarrant Elementary School, has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

In a letter addressed to Tarrant Elementary students and their families, the board of education states that the family of the infected child was advised by health officials to contact everyone that the student may have been in contact with over the last several days.

“We are sending this notification to inform you that students and staff attending Tarrant Elementary School may have been exposed to COVID-19 through contact with this student,” the board of education letter stated.

The board of education said it is unknown how the student contracted the virus.

The Tarrant City Board of Education said they are in the process of disinfecting their schools in preparation for students and staff.

If any Tarrant City Schools student has a confirmed case of COVID-19, they are encouraged to email smitha@tarrant.k12.al.us or call 205-849-3700 and leave a message. The Tarrant Board of Education asks that parents should leave their name and contact information as well as their child’s name and grade.

