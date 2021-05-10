Talladega Superspeedway offering free laps to those who receive COVID-19 vaccine on site

Denny Hamlin (11) and Kurt Busch (1) lead the field to the start of the YellaWood 500 NASCAR auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Drivers, start your engines.

On Saturday, the Talladega Superspeedway will be hosting a free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination and testing site from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

All participants will be asked to review educational material about COVID-19 vaccine and sign a consent form. Vaccines will be administered by members of the Alabama National Guard, with a public health nurse present. After receiving the vaccine, people will wait 15 minutes to be observed for any rare allergic reactions.

Registration is not required, but encouraged.

As a special incentive, the track is offering people age 16 and older who choose to be tested and/or vaccinated the thrill of driving their car or truck around the track twice.

Participants must be at least 19 years old with a valid driver’s license, car registration in their name, and vehicle insurance. There will also be a consent waiver to participate in taking the laps around the track. Participants 16 to 18 years old with a valid driver’s license must have a parent or legal guardian in the vehicle to sign a minor release form.