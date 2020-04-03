Talladega County to begin testing for COVID-19 next week

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Talladega County will begin testing for the novel coronavirus starting next week, according to Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland.

Testing is set to begin April 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while supplies last, at the Food World parking lot at 407 N. Main Ave.

A second testing location at Talladega Superspeedway will begin testing April 10 starting at 10 a.m.

Citizens will only be able to be tested if they are showing symptoms, immunocompromised, over the age of 65 or be a healthcare worker or have an association with a long-term healthcare facility.

