TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Talladega County will begin testing for the novel coronavirus starting next week, according to Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland.
Testing is set to begin April 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while supplies last, at the Food World parking lot at 407 N. Main Ave.
A second testing location at Talladega Superspeedway will begin testing April 10 starting at 10 a.m.
Citizens will only be able to be tested if they are showing symptoms, immunocompromised, over the age of 65 or be a healthcare worker or have an association with a long-term healthcare facility.
LATEST POSTS
- Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold Friday briefing
- Walmart to limit stores to 20 percent capacity starting Saturday
- Hobby Lobby temporarily closing all stores, will furlough ‘nearly all store employees’
- Emergency room doctor sleeping in RV to keep his family healthy
- Talladega County to begin testing for COVID-19 next week