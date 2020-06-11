Summer camps prepare to open during COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Summer camp season is right around the corner. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, camps had to adapt their usual activities to social distancing guidelines. The McWane Science Center is kicking off their first Camp McWane session of the summer.

McWane Science Center in Downtown Birmingham.

McWane staff has been preparing for their reopening with safety lectures that employees have been attending.

McWane Science Center staff attend safety meeting in preparation for reopening amid the COVID-19 crisis.

What can we expect camp to look like in the COVID-19 era? For starters, there will be some distance between the campers during lunch.

“Instead of jamming all together at lunchtime, [each camper] will have their spot to sit,” said Lawrence Cooper, Director of Education at the McWane Science Center.

Some areas of the science will remain closed, but Cooper said the campers will still get the same education.

“We’ll have our same approach to STEM education,” Cooper said. “We’ll still be utilizing the skills of our staff. Some daily tasks will just look a little different.”

Following the curbside trend, they’ll also be adjusting drop off procedures.

“To limit the contact between campers and those outside of the building, we’ll have a curbside pickup so parents don’t need to get out of the car”

From a camper’s perspective, the natural concern is if the changes will make the camp less enjoyable. However, Kristin Goebel, an Education Specialist at the McWane Center, believes that the new format will be just as enjoyable as the old one.

“I don’t think it’s going to reduce the fun at all,” said Goebel. “I think we’re gonna be able to have a lot more hands-on experience and the campers are going to be able to do a ton of activities. We’ve incorporated a bunch of games and some new programs.”

A dinosaur exhibit within the McWane Science Center.

The McWane Science Center in Downtown Birmingham begins its first summer camp session on Monday, June 15. They will be reopening to the public on July 8 at limited capacity.

LATEST POSTS