Stores open back up in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — More retail stores are opening the day after Alabama’s “Safer-at-Home” order went into effect. Many businesses in Tuscaloosa opened their doors Friday morning for the first time.

Sarah Morrison is the owner of Tuscaloosa Flower Shoppe, she and her workers are ready to get back to what they do the best: selling flowers to customers in Tuscaloosa.

“We are super excited to be back open and back delivering flowers to people. And bringing smiles to the community,” Morrison said.

David Jones is also thrilled to be back in business again. He is the owner of Bama Stuff down the road on the strip near the University of Alabama campus.

“It’s nice being back, and I am glad for my employees that can get a paycheck now,” he said. Now maybe we can pay the bills and people can come in.”

Jones says 20 employees at Bama Stuff were laid off in March. He says with social distancing guidelines only 50 people are allowed in the store at a time.

Sarah Morrison tells CBS 42 she’s lost thousands of dollars but is optimistic her sales will improve very soon.

“It’s been a huge challenge to us being closed and not being able to do any orders,” she said. “Especially like sympathy things and we weren’t able to deliver flowers to some of our regular customers who were sick or who had birthdays or anniversaries.”

LATEST POSTS