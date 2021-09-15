Stillman College temporarily moves online amid COVID-19 spike

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Amid the recent spike in COVID-19 cases statewide, Stillman College has temporarily moved exclusively to online instruction, making it one of the first colleges in Alabama to do so this fall.

Through Sept. 26, all classes will be held online on Google Meet. In addition, all student activities and events, including athletic practices and games, will be suspended.

Stillman President Cynthia Warrick said in a press release that the decision was made in order to prioritize safety: “In order to maintain the safest campus environment possible as we continue the testing regimen that began today, all face-to-face instruction at Stillman College will move to virtual instruction.”

All students are encouraged to practice social distancing.

COVID-19 testing for students, faculty, and staff is on-going. Those whose last names begin with A-M will be tested Wednesday in Birthright Alumni Hall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those with last names that begin with N-Z will be tested Sept. 21 and Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We will assess the possibility of returning to face-to-face instruction and holding in-person campus events when we have the data from the completion of all testing,” Warrick said.

To learn more about Stillman’s response to COVID-19, visit their ‘Stillman Coronavirus Response’ page here.