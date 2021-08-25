State’s COVID-19 dashboard ‘experiencing technical difficulties’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard is currently not providing updated case data because of “technical difficulties,” the agency said.

“The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is experiencing technical difficulties with the Alabama NEDSS Base System (ALNBS), Alabama’s disease reporting and surveillance system,” the dashboard’s page said as of Wednesday. “As a result, ADPH is unable to provide case data until this problem is resolved. ADPH is working diligently to resolve this issue and appreciates your patience.”

The ADPH dashboard has been an important resource for both media and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing daily updates on the number of cases across Alabama.

In its last reported numbers, the dashboard reported that there have been over 665,000 cases of coronavirus in the state since the beginning of the pandemic, over a quarter of a million cases have come in 2021.

The agency has not provided an estimate on when the technical problems will be resolved.