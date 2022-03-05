(WHNT) — The top health official in Alabama says COVID-19 is “moving in the right direction again.”

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said in his monthly message that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases have declined while knowledge about the virus and its vaccine have grown. However, Harris did say the virus was unpredictable and another seasonal surge could happen.

“All viruses mutate, and new variants continue to be identified, such as the highly infectious BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron variant,” Harris stated. “As COVID-19 restrictions around the world are ending, there is a possibility another seasonal surge will occur.”

Harris said the solid red high-risk map of Alabama counties that has been seen over the last few months is starting to become multicolored, reflecting low, moderate, and substantial risks instead.

As of Saturday evening, only three Alabama counties were still labeled in the high-risk category, including Colbert, Coosa, and Lawrence counties. To see the full risk map of Alabama counties, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

Despite progress on cases and hospitalizations statewide, Harris noted his disappointment in Alabama being the least vaccinated state in the nation.

“It is disappointing that Alabama remains the state with the lowest percentage of people fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and sad that more than 18,000 Alabamians have now died due to COVID-19,” Harris continued. “These sobering facts underscore the need for people to be cautious and protect the vulnerable in our state by judiciously masking indoors around people whose vaccination status is unknown and protecting the immunocompromised.”

Harris said he is encouraged that there are more tools and research to mitigate the virus.

“Remember to protect those at high risk by keeping up to date on your vaccinations and following preventive measures to reduce COVID-19 disease,” Harris concluded.

As of Saturday, March 5, Alabama had recorded 1,282,945 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in March 2020. 359,411 of those cases were recorded in 2022 alone. The current positivity rate of COVID-19 tests statewide is 5.1%, down from a peak of 45.1% in early Februrary. 18,480 Alabamians have died as a result of the virus.