Stars announce Covid-19 fundraiser

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2018 file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at the 12th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Springsteen will appear on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET. According to E Street Radio host Jim Rotolo, Springsteen will be DJing music he’s been listening to while under quarantine. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)

(WIAT) — Some big stars from New Jersey are getting ready to raise money for the hard hit Garden State.

Bruce Springsteen will perform along with Jon Bon Jovi, Tony Bennett, Jon Stewart, Whoopi Goldberg, Charlie, Sza, Danny Devito, Cheslea Handler and many more.

The special will be called “Jersey from Jersey.”

It will be streamed on Apple Music and Apple TV Wednesday, April 22 at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Funds raised will go to the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

The charity helps state organizations in getting resources to vulnerable communities across the state.