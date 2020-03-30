TONIGHT: Stardome Comedy Club to host ‘Quarantined Comedy’ show to benefit staff

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) Last week in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stardome Comedy Club was forced to close its doors until further notice.

And as many all over are having to adjust and are dealing with the lack of steady income, servers, bartenders and Box Office staff at the Stardome Comedy Club in Hoover all rely on live shows to help pay their rent and put food on the table.

So in an effort to raise money for all affected staff, starting Monday, March 30th the Stardome Comedy Club will host a live stream with some everyone’s favorite comedians.

🚨COMEDY QUARANTINED LIVE STREAM🚨

Join comedian @EuniceElliott and special guests @RoyWoodJr, @FunnyMaine, and Terry Tee this Monday night, March 30! Benefitting our incredible staff during our temporary closure. Join us at 7pm CT at https://t.co/Z0AgIK3gB8 pic.twitter.com/F6oU6dQ4as — StarDome Comedy Club (@StarDome) March 28, 2020

Comedian Eunice Elliott and special guests Roy Wood, Jr., Jermaine “Funnymaine” Johnson, and Terry Thomas are all set to take the stage as they provide much-needed laughs in these hard times.

Please consider making a donation.

All proceeds will be given directly to StarDome employees.

The show is set to take place Monday night March 30th at 7 p.m.

You can watch the Stardome Comedy Club live stream on the Stardome Comedy Club Facebook page

You can watch the Stardome Comedy Club live stream on Stardome Comedy Club Youtube page.