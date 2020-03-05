Starbucks stopping personal cup use amid coronavirus fears

(WIAT) — Starbucks is temporarily stopping use of reusable, personal mugs in stores because of the coronavirus, the coffee giant announced Wednesday.

In an open letter posted on the Seattle-based company’s website, Rossann Williams, executive vice president and president, U.S. company-operated business and Canada, wrote how the company has “taken a series of precautionary steps in response to this emerging public health impact.”

In January, Starbucks closed half of its China stores because of the outbreak, but many have reopened, officials have said.

In her letter, Williams outlined five of the company’s steps, which include “increased cleaning and sanitizing for all company-operated stores to help prevent the spread of all germs” and restricting “all business-related air travel, domestic and international through March 31.”

The company also is “pausing the use of personal cups and ‘for here’ ware in our store,” Williams said, noting they will still honor “the 10-cent discount for anyone who brings in a personal cup or asks for ‘for here’ ware.”

LATEST POSTS