1  of  24
Closings
BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BIrmingham ZOO City of Hoover City of Tuscaloosa FAIRFIELD CITY SCHOOLS Fixtures & Finishes Full Moon BBQ Greater Birmingham Humane Society Greater Birmingham Ministries Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Hoover Municipal Court Sessions Hoover Public Library Hoover Senior Center Housing Authority Of Birmingham Irondale Municipal Court JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS MIDFIELD CITY SCHOOLS PUBLIX REGIONS TRADITION SEC Spring sports TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS

St. Clair County student tests positive for COVID-19, superintendent confirms

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A student in St. Clair County Schools has tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Mike Howard confirmed Tuesday.

In a statement posted on his Twitter page, Howard said the parent of the student confirmed the news with the school system that day.

“While it is unknown when this student contracted the virus, this family was advised by the ADPH to contact everyone that the student has had contact with over the last two weeks,” the statement read.

Howard wrote that with the news, it was necessary to inform students attending Virtual Preparatory Academy and St. Clair County High School that they may have been exposed to coronavirus.

Any other parents with children in the school system who have confirmed COVID-19 cases are encouraged to contact Howard at mike.howard@sccboe.org or call 205-594-7131.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories