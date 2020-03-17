St. Clair County student tests positive for COVID-19, superintendent confirms

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A student in St. Clair County Schools has tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Mike Howard confirmed Tuesday.

In a statement posted on his Twitter page, Howard said the parent of the student confirmed the news with the school system that day.

Please share and I will provide updates as I can… pic.twitter.com/b311u7Zbzb — StClairSuper (@stclairsuper) March 17, 2020

“While it is unknown when this student contracted the virus, this family was advised by the ADPH to contact everyone that the student has had contact with over the last two weeks,” the statement read.

Howard wrote that with the news, it was necessary to inform students attending Virtual Preparatory Academy and St. Clair County High School that they may have been exposed to coronavirus.

Any other parents with children in the school system who have confirmed COVID-19 cases are encouraged to contact Howard at mike.howard@sccboe.org or call 205-594-7131.

