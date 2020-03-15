ST CLAIR CO OFFERING FREE MEALS TO STUDENTS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With many schools temporarily shut down in our area, the St. Clair County School System will offer free meals to students.

Children must be present to get a meal.

But, they do not have to be enrolled in St. Clair County Schools to receive a meal.

Asheville Elementary, Odenville Elementary, Ragland High School, Moody Elementary School, and Springville Elementary/Middle School will all be offering free meals for students from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. each day.

That will start Thursday and Friday, and then pick back up again Monday, March 30th through Friday, April 3rd.

To register for the meals, you can click the link here: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=JWoRKpnoU0KYLzJDgmrWNgocxR2WKztEuJ7jhTUQ5dZURTUyUDNXMTUwMlk4WDVUVkVCMTNFRDVEWC4u

