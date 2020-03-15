1  of  43
Closings
ADVENT EPISCOPAL SCHOOL Alabaster City Schools ALABASTER CITY SCHOOLS All Alabama Schools Barons games National Anthem auditions Bessemer City Schools Bessemer City Schools Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls Birmingham City Schools Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama Cher at the BJCC City of Tuscaloosa Early Head Start Fairfield City Schools Greater Birmingham Humane Society Head Start Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Homewood City School Hoover City Schools Jefferson County Schools Jefferson County Schools LEEDS CITY SCHOOLS McWane Science Center Mountain Brook City Schools Negro Southern League Museum’s Jackie Robinson Street Festival Oneonta City Schools Pelham City Schools Pell City Schools Rebel Run at Vestavia Hills High School Shelby County Schools Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema St. Clair County Schools State Archery Championship State Capitol Tours SWAC basketball games at Bartow Arena Tarrant City Schools The Birmingham Public Library’s Partnership Community Health Fair The NCAA Division II Track and Field and Women’s Basketball TRUSSVILLE CITY SCHOOLS UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball Vestavia City Schools Village 2 Village 10K

ST CLAIR CO OFFERING FREE MEALS TO STUDENTS

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With many schools temporarily shut down in our area, the St. Clair County School System will offer free meals to students.

Children must be present to get a meal.

But, they do not have to be enrolled in St. Clair County Schools to receive a meal.

Asheville Elementary, Odenville Elementary, Ragland High School, Moody Elementary School, and Springville Elementary/Middle School will all be offering free meals for students from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. each day.

That will start Thursday and Friday, and then pick back up again Monday, March 30th through Friday, April 3rd.

To register for the meals, you can click the link here: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=JWoRKpnoU0KYLzJDgmrWNgocxR2WKztEuJ7jhTUQ5dZURTUyUDNXMTUwMlk4WDVUVkVCMTNFRDVEWC4u

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories