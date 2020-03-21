St. Barnabas holding drive-thru confessionals, online services amid COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Public health orders from Governor Kay Ivey’s office and from Jefferson County health officials have severely restricted the size of public gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and religious centers are getting creative to accommodate members’ needs.

Currently, there is a statewide prohibition on gatherings of 25 or more people and a distance of 6 feet must be able to be maintained between each person at gatherings even under that size. In Jefferson County, gatherings are to be kept under 10 people.

Father Doug Vu of St. Barnabas Catholic Church joined Ariana Garza for a live phone interview during the CBS 42 Morning News to discuss how his congregation is adapting to the health guidelines with drive-thru confessionals and online services.